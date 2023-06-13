Udinese – Martins, Pafundi and Balzaretti / The future is being written: the day

Another day around the black and white world is coming to an end. In these hours the future of the company is being written: the point

These are fundamental days for the Juventus team. There are so many ever-changing situations. Surely we have to start from the management. In the last few hours it is getting closer Federico Balzaretti to the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. The negotiation is being defined and only the last details remain to be filed. The arrival of the ex Vicenza does not foresee Marino’s farewell, but rather the two should work in symbiosis for at least one season. Important news arrives not only in society, in this last period either Matheus Martins che Simone Pafundi they are working on their future.

The Brazilian and the Italian surprised during the Under 20 World Cup and Udinese must decide what will be the best path for the two very young ones. The number 10 of the Selecao could get another loan with the aim of playing as much as possible, given that today the competition on the frontline is really wide. For Pafundi the matter is different, given that he has already clarified his idea of ​​him. If the Italian has to renew by next summer, he has expressed his intention to play non-stop. Now the ball passes to the club which must evaluate the moves in the best possible way in order not to risk losing or burning two potential phenomena. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on Becao. A new team for the central <<