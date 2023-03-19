Home World Udinese-Milan 3-1 / Only one team on the pitch: the match commentary
Udinese-Milan 3-1 / Only one team on the pitch: the match commentary

Udinese-Milan 3-1 / Only one team on the pitch: the match commentary

Today we took the field for one of the most important matches of the whole season. Udinese also demonstrated during these 90 minutes that they are a strong team ready for all eventualities. From the first minute he put all eleven opponents in a serious crisis and in fact we can say without fear that in the end there was only one team on the field. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the comment of the day.

Opponents who seem to start with the handbrake on and Udinese, on the other hand, who have been giving everything since the first moments of this match. After ten minutes, in fact, it was the Bianconeri who exulted with a goal like a pure bird of prey from the air put on the scoresheet by Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. As the minutes go by, the Rossoneri seem to wake up and start creating something even in attack. It is no coincidence that Nehuen Perez receives a yellow card (he will miss the next league match if he is cautioned). After the sprint start, the first fraction went into a constant decline until seven from the end, when Success found himself in the area for a header without marking but made a sensational mistake. The Rossoneri responded with a shot from outside Leao, but Silvestri was ready. Just before the stoppage time there is the greatest opportunity for the Rossoneri, as the Portuguese forward always gets himself a penalty for a hand ball by Bijol. From the disk if Ibrahimovic presents but Silvestri makes a sensational save. The shot from eleven meters must be repeated and the Swede transforms. The expulsion of coach Andrea Sottil should also be noted. When the first half seemed over, it was Beto who gave the Bianconeri the lead with a great assist from Success. Let’s not waste time and let’s move on to the second fraction <<

