The team is finally back to winning at Friuli and does so with a performance of the highest level. Here is the top and the flop of the day

Udinese finally returns to victory at home and he does it by beating another big. Andrea Sottil’s team has really suffered too much over the last few weeks and this success could free them not only in the standings, but also and above all mentally. Now we need to work in a very concrete way for the final objective: a placement in Europe. Seventh place is still within reach and as a result this team can plan a miraculous final assault. At the same time we cannot lose the top and the flop of this championship day. Here’s who takes the scepter as the best player on the playing field. Let’s take a look at the performance in detail.

TOP | Today’s prize is all for the captain Roberto Pereyra. The Argentine returns to fill the role of all-rounder and does it in an extraordinary way. He leads the team forward and has the merit of giving him the lead with a beautiful goal for technique and workmanship. In interdiction he is fantastic, thwarting more than one potential opportunity thanks to his defensive reads. Once again, the Argentine has shown his importance in this team. Leader.

Top performance — It’s time to move on to the flop of the match, but the Bianconeri who took to the field today proved it all great temperament and availability to achieve the final goal. These are the performances we expect from this team, capable when it wants to sign special feats like tonight’s. Don’t lose all the votes assigned by the editorial team at the end of this championship match. Here are the Udinese-Milan report cards << See also After meeting with Biden, the NATO secretary-general actually declared to "restrain China's economic growth"|Biden|NATO|USA_Sina News

18 March – 22:55

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

