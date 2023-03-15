The League has announced who will be the referee who will direct the match between Friuli and Lombardy, valid for the twenty-seventh round of the championship

The bianconeri are back to work to prepare for Saturday’s match at 20.45 against the Italian champions. The opponent, despite the last draw in the league against Salernitana, arrives at this match in good condition, with the breath of fresh air that came from qualifying for the Champions League. Sottil expects a test of character from him, especially in response to the last victory with Empoli. The Rossoneri, for their part, want to react to the latest outings in Serie A and have no intention of being stopped by the Bianconeri. Meanwhile the Lega decided who will referee the important challenge.

For this very important match for the Friulians, an important referee was chosen who has refereed in the top division for many years. The chosen race director is Daniele Duty of the Rome section. At his side will be assistants Cecconi and Bercigliwhile the fourth man will be Feliciani Nasca will be at Var while Paganessi will be Avar.

Previous — Match director Doveri managed Udinese on 20 occasions, for a historic of 4 wins, 8 draws and 8 defeats. Instead, he crossed paths with Milan on 26 occasions with a balance of 15 wins, 7 draws and 4 defeats. Doveri directed a 2-3 Udinese-Milan match on 22 September 2015. Quickly changing the subject, in addition to Arnautovic, his eyes were also on defense. Becao also does i luggage? Here you are who could arrive in Udine to replace him. Marino and the management have a plan << See also Israel, the last two prisoners escaped from prison arrested by digging a tunnel under a sink

