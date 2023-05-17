Udinese – Mister Sottil launches the new defense: the black and white day

This afternoon at Bruseschi, the Juventus coach tested the new defense in view of next Sunday’s match against Maurizio Sarri’s Biancocelesti. The disqualification of Becao it is certainly a problem for Udinese, given that they will have to do without one of the most important players this season. The technician Andrea Sottil is already launching the possible solution. The plausible replacement for the position vacated by Rodrigo is Nehuen Perez. The Argentine footballer is ready to return to the right, his favorite area of ​​the pitch.

The position which is usually occupied by PerezInstead will be of the Moroccan central or fullback Adam Month. The former Bologna defender has finally returned to full service after a serious injury suffered at the beginning of the season against Fiorentina. After the goal against Sampdoria he will have another chance to surprise his fans and above all give Udinese a good performance. In addition to the news in defense, we remind you that the Portuguese center forward Beto will be back from the first minute. A fundamental player to be able to hurt all the defenses of our championship. The challenge at the Dacia Arena is wide open, let’s see who will take home the three points. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. Here is the point on the renewals of Arslan and Pereyra <<