Udinese-Monza / Palladino: "Udine's pitch is very difficult"
Udinese-Monza / Palladino: “Udine’s pitch is very difficult”

Udinese-Monza / Palladino: “Udine’s pitch is very difficult”

The Brianza team is preparing for the next championship match. Raffaele Palladino spoke at the press conference. Here are his statements

The Brianza technician Raphael Palladino he had his say in view of the next championship matches. We are talking about a team that has a great desire to win again given that in the last period the results have not been the best. The opportunity will come against Andrea Sottil’s Udinese who on the other hand need important points to be able to continue climbing the standings over the last ten days. Just a few minutes ago Palladino spoke and consequently let’s not waste any more time chatting and go immediately to read his statements. An intense game from the day before kick-off.

“This was quite a special week and also not very simple given all the news that has reached us about the president. The field of Udine is certainly a lot difficile and it is no coincidence that few teams have managed to achieve results”. Palladino approaches the conference by specifying the bad moment that is being experienced in Monzello due to the conditions of president Berlusconi. At the same time he specified that Udinese it’s a solid team capable of putting in excellent performances.The interview, however, didn’t end here and there was no shortage of words on possible starting players.

Is the training written?

“I make choices based on my opponents, I have many solutions. Regardless of who plays, it’s important to find the right automatisms, whoever is on the pitch knows what to do”. the starting eleven, even if our editorial staff tried to anticipate Palladino’s moves. Don’t waste any more time and find out the probable formations of the two opponents. the eleven owners of Udinese and Monza <<

