“How do you envision this trip to Nantes?
We have a lot of respect for Nantes, which proved this week (victory in the Coupe de France semi-finals against Lyon, 1-0) that they are a good team. It’s a surprise that they aren’t higher in the standings as not much has changed since last year, even though they lost Kolo Muani. It’s a team that has also played in Europe, and when you’re not used to it, it’s more difficult. We also had to deal with that here, physically and mentally.
“Football is not only played with the feet, there is also work without the ball, the game of heading is very important”
Can your victory against Strasbourg (4-3, last Sunday) launch a new dynamic?
I’m very happy with today’s training, with a lot of commitment and quality. I want to see this quality during matches, we don’t have to be world champions in training, we have to be a good team at the weekend. Against Strasbourg, there were good periods and others less, it must be more regular.
How do you explain these weak times and these strong times?
It’s the nature of players, they like to play. Football is not only played with the feet, there is also work without the ball, heading is very important, and we twice lost duels from set pieces against Strasbourg. But it’s not just us, it’s also the other teams that are more experienced, while we have the youngest in L1. With mental strength and experience, you have to create a regularity, in concentration, to be focused. When I compare it with last season, we already have more consistency, we have thirteen more points. »