How do you explain these weak times and these strong times?

It’s the nature of players, they like to play. Football is not only played with the feet, there is also work without the ball, heading is very important, and we twice lost duels from set pieces against Strasbourg. But it’s not just us, it’s also the other teams that are more experienced, while we have the youngest in L1. With mental strength and experience, you have to create a regularity, in concentration, to be focused. When I compare it with last season, we already have more consistency, we have thirteen more points. »