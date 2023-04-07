Maybe at Easter Good Friday is one of the most solemn dayssince this day has a series of very characteristic symbols, due to the processions and various expressions that have been marked throughout history and that after a few years it will be possible to see believers commemorating the ‘Crossroads.

This day is remembered when Jesus dies on the crossa biblical scene that has been represented in many ways in the cinematographic and theatrical world in the symbology of Holy Week and that has a special meaning.

One of those peak moments in which the Passion and Death of Jesus Christ are commemorated, are the seven words that he recited while he was crucified. the catholic priest paulo palencia Explain the meaning of this symbol.

Listen and know the meaning of this day: