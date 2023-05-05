Home » Udinese-Naples / Clashes on the playing field: fifteen are injured
Here are all the updates on what happened last night on the pitch after the championship match. A page to forget

Yesterday the bianconeri took the field and they played a match of the highest level against a club that was officially crowned Italian Champion for the third time in its history. The problems, however, arose after the match when all the fans made an invasion of the pitch because of the official nature of the championship won. In a few minutes, unfortunately, the situation completely degenerated and the Neapolitan fans were sent back to their post in a very short time. About thirty Udinese fans took to the field and tried to send the players from Campania back to their sectors, there was no shortage of physical clashes. That’s all the ultimate with last minute updates.

There are fifteen fans who suffered very serious injuries after yesterday’s clashes. The damages were multiple and the clashes unfortunately didn’t take a good turn. Some of these, more precisely in six, they were transported as soon as possible in hospitals closer (Santa Maria Misericordia of Udine and also at San Daniele). The boy with the worst consequences arrived at the hospital with a broken leg. The other five suffered various traumas which fortunately, however, are all minor.

On to the next meeting

Now all that remains is to close this page and start thinking about the next championship match. Sampdoria will be played on Monday afternoon and the team has several problems to solve. Not only of pure teams and players given the many injuries, but also because of the field and the conditions left after last night’s match. There will be a lot of work to do, the risk is that of a real race against time. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from yesterday’s match. Here are the marks and report cards of Udinese-Naples <<

