Home » Delivery bottlenecks – Lauterbach: We need a pan-European solution
Health

Delivery bottlenecks – Lauterbach: We need a pan-European solution

by admin

Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach is promoting a joint solution to the drug supply bottlenecks at EU level. At the informal meeting of EU health ministers in Stockholm, the minister said on Friday: “Across Europe, a supply bottleneck for antibiotics can now be seen. But we have to fear the same for other medicines.”

Therefore, delivery bottlenecks are a central topic of the meeting, said Lauterbach. It now needs rules that work.

Germany already has a draft law on supply bottlenecks that has gone through the Federal Cabinet and is to be implemented promptly. In Stockholm, the minister advocated such a system throughout the EU: “We need a pan-European answer to the problem. I will advertise here that part of the production, especially for generic drugs, is brought back to Europe.”

See also  CASETiFY Launches "Toy Story" Co-branded Protective Case, Apple Watch Strap - Mobile Brand News

You may also like

Gum recession: what to do? – Medicine and...

Thus air pollution causes lung cancer: new discovery...

Brisk walk to lose weight in spring

AUSL | Communication and press

Holistic treatment of a deacidification therapy | acidosis

Compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification...

The effects of drinking beer every day |...

Expenditure on pharmaceuticals in Westphalia-Lippe again increased significantly...

Naples, Spalletti is waiting for De Laurentiis to...

Breast cancer, door-to-door prevention

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy