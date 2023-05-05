Delivery bottlenecks – Lauterbach: We need a pan-European solution

Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach is promoting a joint solution to the drug supply bottlenecks at EU level. At the informal meeting of EU health ministers in Stockholm, the minister said on Friday: “Across Europe, a supply bottleneck for antibiotics can now be seen. But we have to fear the same for other medicines.”

Therefore, delivery bottlenecks are a central topic of the meeting, said Lauterbach. It now needs rules that work.

Germany already has a draft law on supply bottlenecks that has gone through the Federal Cabinet and is to be implemented promptly. In Stockholm, the minister advocated such a system throughout the EU: “We need a pan-European answer to the problem. I will advertise here that part of the production, especially for generic drugs, is brought back to Europe.”