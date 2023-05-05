IBM QRadar Security Suite, attack detection and response

IBM QRadar Security Suite is designed to improve and speed up not only the detection but also the response to cyber threats. The Suite is an important one evolution and expansion of QRadar, which includes all major threat detection, investigation and response technologies, with notable innovations across the entire range. Delivered as-a-service, the IBM Security QRadar Suite is built on open infrastructure and designed specifically for the needs of hybrid cloud. It features a single, modernized user interface integrated with artificial intelligence and advanced automation.

The attack lifecycle

Oggi i team SOC (Security Operation Center) must protect a rapidly expanding digital perimeter that extends into hybrid cloud environments. Creating unprecedented complexity and making it difficult to keep up with the fast progress of attacks. SOC operators can be slowed down by labor-intensive investigation and alert response processes. In fact, it is necessary to manually aggregate insights and leverage disconnected data, tools and interfaces.

IBM QRadar Security Suite – The 12 security technology categories

Building on current leadership in 12 security technology categories, IBM has redesigned its portfolio of solutions in threat detection and response. So since maximize the speed and efficiency of security experts. The new IBM Security QRadar suite includes EDR/XDR, SIEM, SOAR. In addition to a new log management feature developed natively in the cloud. All based on a common user interface, shared insights and connected workflows, with the following main design elements:

Unified Analytics experience. The suite integrates an intuitive and modernized interface for all products to significantly increase the speed and efficiency of the entire analysis activity. It also integrates AI and automation capabilities that have been shown to speed up alert analysis and triage by an average of 55% in the first year.

How to unify and streamline activities across the attack lifecycle

Availability in Cloud, Speed ​​and Scalability . Deployed as-a-service on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the QRadar suite simplifies deployment, visibility, and integration between cloud environments and data sources. It also includes a new cloud-native log management feature optimized for highly efficient data reception, fast search, and large-scale analysis.

Developed on open technology, Prebuilt Integrations. The suite integrates the foundational technologies required for threat detection, analysis, and response, built on an open model and an extensive partner ecosystem. Over 900 pre-built integrations that ensure strong interoperability between IBM and third-party toolsets.

Co-innovation for real-world security needs

The QRadar suite is the result of years of IBM investment, acquisition and innovation in threat detection and response. There solution includes dozens of automation and artificial intelligence features. Refine over time with real-world users and data, including through IBM Managed Security Service operations with over 400 customers. It also includes innovations developed in collaboration with IBM Research and the open source security community.

IBM QRadar Security Suite – AI-powered capabilities

These AI-powered features have been shown to significantly improve the speed and accuracy of SOC operations. For example, enabling IBM Managed Security Services to automate more than 70% of alert closures and reduce alert triage time. By integrating these features, the QRadar suite contextualizes and automatically assigns priorities to alerts. Then it provides a visual representation of the data for quick use. This approach can dramatically reduce the number of steps and screens required to investigate and respond to threats.

Some examples of activities in the attack lifecycle

AI-enhanced alert triage . Automatically prioritize or dismiss alerts based on AI-powered risk analysis. Using AI models trained on expert response models, coupled with external threat intelligence from IBM X-Force.

. Automatically prioritize or dismiss alerts based on AI-powered risk analysis. Using AI models trained on expert response models, coupled with external threat intelligence from IBM X-Force. Automated Threat Investigation . Identify high-priority incidents that may require an investigation by automatically launching it, recovering associated assets, and gathering evidence by cross-environment data mining. The system uses these results to generate a timeline and incident attack graph based on the MITER ATT&CK framework. Recommend actions to expedite response.

. Identify high-priority incidents that may require an investigation by automatically launching it, recovering associated assets, and gathering evidence by cross-environment data mining. The system uses these results to generate a timeline and incident attack graph based on the MITER ATT&CK framework. Recommend actions to expedite response. Accelerated Threat Search. Use an open source threat research language and federated search capabilities. To help experts detect stealthy attacks and indicators of compromise in their environments, without moving data from its original source.

Open, connected and modernized security suite

The QRadar suite leverages open standards and technologies across the portfolio, along with hundreds of pre-built integrations with IBM Security ecosystem partners. This model enables shared insights and automated actions across third-party clouds, individual products, and data lakes. Cutting implementation and integration time from months to days or weeks.

Features of IBM QRadar Suite

The IBM QRadar Suite includes the following core products, initially delivered as SaaS and updated with the new unified analytics experience: