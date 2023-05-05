AUSL | Communication and press

05/05/2023 – With the opening night at the Teatro al Parco, Wednesday 10 May they kick off i three days of the Youth Meetingthe initiative of the Local Health Authority Youth Areacreated together with the Municipality and University of Parma, the Provincial School Office, the Galleria dei Pensieri Association and the Era Acquario Company.

“The Youth Meeting – Carla explains Compareddirector of the Women’s Health Unit of the Ausl – is an initiative to promote health and prevent youth discomfort from a proactive and positive point of view. The Meeting, which begins with the start of the school year, is a tool for the participatory construction of health, capable of involving, stimulating and responding to changing needs and sensitivities”.

This year the Meeting involved over 1,000 young people: About 700 actively participated in the project during the school year, creating an expressive artistic contribution on the theme chosen for this twenty-ninth edition of the Meeting, while the other young people participate in the three days.

THE THEME

“One step away from me” is the theme chosen by the students, which evokes various reflections and questions. What’s one step away from me? What is far and what is near? What characteristics does this distance have? One step away from me there are things that are “seen” or “not seen”, there is the present, but also the future with all its possible life paths. One step away from me are the others, relationships, the same and different from me, there is the whole world ever more interconnected, ever closer, despite the distances. One step away from me are personal and collective goals, there’s me: what things about myself I don’t know? What haven’t I seen yet? During the school year, the young people sought answers to these questions, with the help of teachers, operators of the AUSL Youth Space, educators of the Youth Centers and adult facilitators with specific training.

THE THREE DAYS

with it theathral show and dance by the Era Acquario Company, the L. Vicini middle school, the Marconi high school and the Esprit youth centre, the three-day Meeting begins at 20.30 on 10 May. In following two dayson May 11th morning and afternoon and on the morning of the 12th the representations of the 34 contributions made in the various artistic expressions continue: theatre, video, music, dance. This year, a sculpture exhibition edited by the students of the Toschi high school and one Photo exhibition organized by the Social Service for minors in Reggio Emilia, Union of Matilda Hills Municipalities.

Il complete program of the Meeting it is available here and on the site spaziogiovani.ausl.pr.it