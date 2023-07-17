Udinese News – Baby Semedo speaks: “Mister asks for more concentration”

The young Juventus striker spoke at the end of the meeting with the Carnic representative. Here are the words of the baby Vivaldo Semedo

Yesterday afternoon at the end of the match against the Carnic representative, finished 15 to 0, the black and white striker had his say Vivaldo Semedo. The Portuguese centre-forward certainly wants to make a difference despite the fierce competition on the pitch. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to see all of his statements. “It went well, me and the team we are focused on the retirement and on upcoming friendlies. We want to give our best”. Very clear words from the still very young footballer, but who certainly wants to surprise and have his say. He didn’t just talk about the match, but also about the words that the coach reserves for him in training. “The coach asks me for more malicemore concentration – says the Portuguese – I have to make better use of goal chances”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the retreat in Austria that is about to start. Here are all the squads: surprises are not lacking

