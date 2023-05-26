Udinese News | Controversial subtle: “Pairetto’s suspension demonstrates the facts”

Here are the statements of the Piedmontese coach on the eve of the match against Campania. In the meantime, Sottil returns to Sunday evening’s episode

the coach ofUdinese Andrea Sottil spoke at the press conference on the eve of the match against Salernitanaa match valid for the penultimate day of Serie A, also returning to the case of the penalty that gave Lazio the three points:

“What I’ve just had was a good working week. We failed to win against Lazio and, when you lose, nobody is happy. So let’s start again with the rage of wanting earn points: intense work week, with the right spirit. I won’t go back to the controversies of the race, everything has already been said. The suspension of Pairetto proves the facts. The trip to Salerno will be tough, but we want to go there to give continuity of performance and bring home important points.”

What is the team’s goal now?

“The first goal for us is to continue with this mentality and identity . Beyond the points record, we want to get as high as possible in the standings. We are aware of their form, they too will want to win the race, but we have too the obligation to do the same, for the goals we want to achieve and, winning away from home, has been missing for some time. The group is focused and eager, I expect one important performance from our part.”

Can you make a point on the absences in view of tomorrow's match?

“There are some absences, we have said it many times; let’s face this moment without creating alibis but training at our best”.

Subtle’s words — An analysis of Paulo Sousa’s Salernitana?

"He assimilated Mr. Sousa's idea of ​​football well. Analyzing it, it seemed to me one compact team defensively, very short between departments, which closes the passing lines well. Bring men up front in balanced way, a very practical team let's say. This brought the team solidity and, despite not having won many games, considering the number of draws, they still earned important points. Even on an individual level there are players of level, which then enhance the work done up to now".

