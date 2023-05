Golf pro Lukas Nemecz clearly missed the leap into the prize money weekend at the DP World Tour tournament in Cromvoirt, Netherlands, which is endowed with two million dollars.

The Styrian failed the second round completely, only after 78 strokes (six over par) did the 33-year-old come into the clubhouse. With a total of 151 strokes (seven over par), Nemecz found himself beyond 130th place.