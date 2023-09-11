Udinese News | Lovric sends signals to the national team: Sottil can smile

The Juventus midfielder was clearly the best on the pitch in his national team’s match last night against San Marino

Positive signals are arriving for Andrea Sottil from the qualifying matches for the next European Championship. Slovenia, playing in San Marino, fielded the Bianconeri from the first minute Jaka Bijol e Sandi Lovric. The midfielder stood out as the best player of the match, not only for the 3-0 goal scored in the 61st minute with a great left foot, but for the total performance offered in the 90′. A test that seals the growth of this player who found his dimension in Udine. After a less than brilliant start with the club, the Piedmontese coach hopes to get back on Sunday in Cagliari this version of Lovric. Also because, after last season, the Slovenian footballer has taken on a real leading role in the Friulian midfield.

The other players busy

—

Only a few minutes on the pitch, however Festy Eboselewho replaced Doherty in the 87th minute in the match Ireland lost (penultimate in group B) 1-2 against the Netherlands, and for Lazar Samardzic, who entered the 84th minute of Lithuania-Serbia 1-3. The Juventus playmaker is ready to return to Bruseschi to prepare for next Sunday’s lunch match. Quickly changing the subject, do not lose the starting eleven ahead of the Cagliari match <<

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

