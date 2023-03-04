The Bosnian midfielder born in 1988, former Udinese player, went off in the 19th minute in the last match against Cagliari: ACL rupture, season over.

The former Juventus player must already say goodbye to the season with the new shirt. I kill Hahalo, after deciding to change his shirt in order to have more space in view of the next matches and guide the lagoon players towards new goals, he ended his season prematurely. For the midfielder, who arrived in January from Udinese and has so far only played seven games with the new shirt, it is the third such injury in the last three yearsafter the collateral problem in July 2020 (out of 126 days) and the breaking of the crusader in December of the same year (out of 178 days) less than a month after returning.

It is in fact an endless ordeal that of Mato Yejalo. The instrumental tests carried out, after the 34-year-old midfielder of Venezia had gone off in the 19th minute of the first half in the last Serie B match against Cagliari (0-0), they revealed the break of the ligament crusader right front.

Venice FC announced on its official website that Mato Jajalo suffered a torn cruciate ligament front right, as evidenced by the instrumental examinations carried out following the championship match Venice-Cagliari. The midfielder born in 1988 will be operated on in the next few days by Professor Mariani at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome and recovery times will be evaluated following the surgery. Now the new blow. Yejalo, as stated in the Venice press release, will be operated in the next few days. Recovery times will be evaluated after the operation, but in the meantime the midfielder will only return to the field next season.

February 28 – 19:00

