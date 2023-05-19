Udinese News | Now it’s official: Andrea Sottil has renewed until 2024

The Friulian club communicated that the agreement for the renewal of the Piedmontese coach’s contract for another season has been finalized

It’s official. Andrea Sottil will still be the Juventus coach next season. The Piedmontese coach earned the club’s trust after bringing Udinese back to competing at high levels after several seasons. The work done throughout the championship did not go unnoticed and today the awaited signature arrived on renewal until 2024. By now it was a matter of days, with the director Pierpaolo Marino who had already renewed his trust in the coach on several occasions. An important sign of planning that comes before a decisive match like Sunday’s against Lazio.

Sottil, in his first season in Serie A, has collected so far 46 points, the best of the bianconeri since Guidolin. There have also been important victories, such as those on Milan, Inter and Rome. The Dacia Arena has returned to being a fort that is difficult to conquer thanks to the former Ascoli coach who is now enjoying a well-deserved renewal. Hoping it’s just the beginning of a journey full of satisfactions.

The official statement — Below is the press release on the Friulian company’s website: “Udinese Calcio announces that the agreement for the renewal of the coach’s contract has been finalised Andrea Sottil until 30 June 2024. The coach will therefore still be at the helm of the bianconeri with the best wishes for a fruitful work together and the achievement of the best results”. Quickly changing the subject, let’s go back to the championship and you can’t miss all the photos of the new black and white shirt. Announced the fourth kit only for Sunday’s match << See also Putin's Stalingrad surrounded by Bakhmut

19 maggio – 13:29

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

