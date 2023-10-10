Udinese News | Seven Bianconeri in the national team: that’s who it is

The players involved in the Euro2024 qualifiers will return on 17 October. In the meantime, the Friulians organized a friendly match

There are seven Bianconeri players who will respond to their national team’s call-ups during the break. The first to take the field in the qualifying matches for the next European Championships will be Festy Ebosele with his Ireland, expected by Greece on 13 October and by Gibraltar on the 16th. The Slovenians Jaka Bijol e Sandi Lovric they will instead face Finland on the 14th and Northern Ireland on the 17th. Same dates on which Serbia will play Lazar Samardzicfirst against Hungary and then against Montenegro.

Qualifying for the under-21 European Championships, scheduled for 2025, also resumes. Thomas Kristensen will defend the colors of Denmark in the match on 17 October against the Czech Republic, the Croatian will do the same Antonio Tikvicopponents Greece on the 13th and Belarus on the 17th. Simone Pafundi will take part in Italy’s under-19 double friendly: match on the 11th and 14th against the same age group Serbia

Friendly against Rijeka

—

Udinese led by Mister Sottil and fresh from the away draw in Empoli will have two weeks to prepare for the home match against Lecce on 23 October. The Friulian eleven, in order not to lose the match rhythm due to the break for the national teams, organized a friendly test against Rijeka, the leading team in the Croatian top division. The match will be held at the Rujevica stadium in Rijeka (Rijeka) on Saturday 14 October at 5pm.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 9th – 4pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

