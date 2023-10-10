PAMELA JELIMO, AN OLYMPIC GOLD AND THAT TIME WHICH WORTH THE 800 METERS WORLD RECORD – SportHistoria

article by Nicola Pucci

Leafing through the encyclopedia of world records in women’s athletics, immediately catches the eye, and raises many doubts, that of the 800 meters, if it is true that not only does it belong to Jarmila Kratochvilova, but the Czechoslovakian was capable of clocking that fabulous 1’53″28 on 26 July 1983 in Munich , at the beautiful age of 32. And since that day, forty years have passed, and if there is an athlete, besides the Soviet one Nadezhda Olizarenko who had set the previous limit at the home Olympics in Moscow, 1’53″43which can legitimately be considered a sort of record holder, that is undoubtedly Pamela Jelimoprotagonist of our history today.

Kenyan middle-distance runner of international standing, Jelimo was born on 5 December 1989 in Kapsabet and he came to the fore at the African Junior Championships in Ouagadougou in 2007, where he won bronze in the 200 meters and gold in the 400 meters in 54.93coming to general attention the following year, 2008, to all intents and purposes itsgolden season“.

The not yet 19 year old Kenyan, in fact, first he won the gold medal in the 800 meters at the African Championships in Addis Ababapreceding in 1’58″70 a legend like the Mozambican Maria Mutola, and then being selected for the same competition at the 2008 Beijing Gameswhere the leading element of the Kenyan expedition is her compatriot Janeth Jepkosgei, 6 years older and world champion the year before at the Osaka 2007 world championship.

In the final, the two Kenyan 19th century athletes set a frenetic pace which led them to tear apart the group from the first metres, with Jelimo attacking decisively at the bell, so as to break away clearly and go on to triumph in 1’54″87, a junior world recordwhile Jepkosgei had to settle for silver in 1’56″07 and the 36-year-old Mutola, who had tried to keep up with the pace of the two Kenyans, sank in the final straight, finishing no better than sixth.

Once the Games are over, Jelimo is also the protagonist of the World class of Zurich, where on August 29, 2008 he created his own “personal best” with 1’54″01, the third overall world performance to date, and perhaps the best if we consider the doubts about the results of Kratochvilova and Olizarenko herself who preceded herthe only two athletes to dip below the barrier of 1’54” net.

To this excellent vintage However, similar results were not followed in subsequent seasonsdue to an injury to the Achilles tendon in training, an injury from which Jelimo recovered in the 2012 Olympic year, when first won the gold medal at the 2012 Istanbul Indoor World Championships with the convincing time of 1’58″83, and then reach the final of the London Games, where she finished fourth in 1’57″59, but the disqualification for doping of the Russian Maria Savinova made her rise to bronze.

Enough to seal an enviable track record. Olympic gold and a time, yes, which appears free from doubts…

