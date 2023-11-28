The second Hunan Province Chinese Wrestling Mass Competition kicks off in Changsha

The second Hunan Province Chinese Wrestling Mass Competition kicked off in Changsha on the morning of November 26. The competition, which took place at Siyuan School in Wangcheng District, saw the participation of 320 people from 22 teams across the province.

The event, which is open to the whole society, includes groups for children, youth, and adults, with further divisions based on gender and weight. The competition aims to promote the development of Chinese wrestling in Hunan and to popularize the traditional sport among young people.

The competition is organized by the Hunan Provincial Chinese Wrestling Association and the Changsha Municipal Sports Bureau. It is implemented by the Changsha National Fitness Management and Guidance Center and operated by Hunan Ruiwu Sports Co., Ltd.

The competition brought together both professional wrestlers and private enthusiasts, fostering friendships and promoting exchanges among participants. The emphasis on youth participation also aims to drive young people to get in touch with and understand Chinese wrestling.

The event was a success, with participants and spectators alike enjoying the competition and the spirit of sportsmanship. The second Hunan Province Chinese Wrestling Mass Competition is a testament to the growing popularity and appreciation for traditional Chinese sports in the province.

Share this: Facebook

X

