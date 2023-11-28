Deedca17b84c74f748c78ba628a9adb2f gets Legion IX expansion in early 2024

NeocoreGames, the developer of King Arthur: Knight’s Tale, has announced a major expansion pack for the game, titled Legion IX. The expansion is set to bring new heroes, enemies, combat mechanics, and a Roman campaign to the game when it debuts on PC in early 2024.

The expansion will see the Kingdom of Avalon facing a new threat as the Roman Ninth Legion prepares to invade. Players will uncover the remains of the Roman colony in Avalon and unravel the secrets hidden by the Lady of the Lake.

This announcement follows the recent news that NeocoreGames will be bringing King Arthur: Knight’s Tale to current-gen consoles in early 2024, with a promise of a ton of extra content. The developer has also released a trailer for the expansion, giving players a glimpse of what’s to come.

While there’s no word yet on when the expansion will debut or when it will be available on consoles, NeocoreGames has promised to share more news on the add-on content in the coming weeks and months.

Fans of the game can stay tuned for more updates on Legion IX and the upcoming console release of King Arthur: Knight’s Tale.

