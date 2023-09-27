Italian Tech Week, we start with Beethoven and Sam Altman: the event is sold out, but there is streaming

The third edition of Italian Tech Week starts today at OGR of Turin sold out. All tickets (free) to attend the conference organized by the Gedi Group in person are sold out.

But who failed to register will be able to count on streaming: on Italian Tech, the hub dedicated to new technologies, on Repubblica, La Stampa and Il Secolo XIX, three live broadcasts will be broadcast which will tell every single moment of the event.

More on the official website italiantechweek.com it will be a special interactive console through which you can also access the signal in English. An additional option for those who, for example, intend to follow the speeches of the two super guests Sam Altman (CEO at OpenAI) e Brian Chesky (CEO of Airbnb) in original language.

The Italian Tech Week opens today to the tune of Beethoven. On the stage of the OGR in Turin, some excerpts of the Tenth Symphony that the German composer left unfinished, and which was completed with the help of artificial intelligence, will be performed. Matthias Röderresponsible for the project, will explain how he did it and reveal an unexpected collaboration.

It will be a day dedicated to artificial intelligence and the impact this technology is having on our lives and our work. Immediately after lunch, around 2.45pm, Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, will appear on the giant screen in the Fucine room. Altman will talk about ChatGptthe revolutionary generative AI that OpenAI unveiled in November 2022.

The day of meetings on AI, innovation and business strategies for the future will end at 7pm, with a space dedicated to stories of failures, and how these are essential to succeed in the craziest undertakings. “Lesson Learned, the best mistakes of my life” is divided into three appointments throughout the conference: on 27 September it begins with a panel moderated by Riccardo Luna, director of Italian Tech, attended by Paolo Privitera (Events.com), Benedetta Arese Lucini (Otter Finance) and Chiara Russo (Codemotion).

The closing of the first day of the conference is entrusted to an evening show, from around 9pm to 11pm, which is a tribute to the historic collaboration of the mid-Seventies between Dalla and Roversi. Is called “The future of the automobile” and it is a small, great cultural event, curated by Ernesto Assante, which will see the Zois reinterpret some historic songs from that union and also a couple of unreleased ones.

