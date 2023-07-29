Home » Udinese news – Success is ready / A matter of days before returning
Udinese news – Success is ready / A matter of days before returning

Udinese news – Success is ready / A matter of days before returning

Nigerian footballer Isaac Success is ready to return to the pitch. A matter of days before the ordeal ends

The Nigerian footballer Isaac Success is ready for his comeback on the playing field in all respects. After the bad tear that happened against Davide Ballardini’s Cremonese, a long recovery and rehabilitation process has begun. Right now the ordeal is about to end which has kept him away from the playing field for far too long. Now all we can do is wait for him and hope for an immediate return at a high level, even if it will take some time to get a decidedly powerful physique like Isaac Success’s in full swing. THE next days of training they will be really important to be able to understand if he will be able to return already during the Austrian retreat or if we will have to wait a few more days and find him on the field only when he returns to Bruseschi. By changing the subject quickly, don’t lose all the grades awarded yesterday. Here are the report cards of the match between Leipzig and Udinese <<

July 26 – 4.37pm

