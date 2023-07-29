2nd Bundesliga: Dates, times and schedule until the winter break

Status: 07/27/2023 07:35 a.m

Dates, kick-off times, important duels and derbies – here is the timetable for the 2nd Bundesliga up to the winter break.

The 2nd Bundesliga starts from July 28th to 30th with the first day of play. Hamburger SV and FC Schalke 04 meet in the opening match on July 28 at 8:30 p.m. in the Volksparkstadion.

Matchday 17 is the last before the winter break and takes place from December 15th to 17th. The first matchday in 2024 increases from January 19th to 21st.

Are there any game-free or English weeks in the 2nd Bundesliga?

There will be no matchday between August 11th and 13th due to the first round of the DFB Cup. Due to international game windows or the U21 European Championship qualification, there will be no games on the weekends of September 8th to 10th, October 13th to 15th and November 17th to 19th.

There will only be English weeks for the teams that qualify for the second round of the DFB Cup (October 31/November 1) and the DFB Cup round of 16 (December 5/6).

What are the kick-off times on Bundesliga 2 matchdays?

Since the 2021/22 season there have been no Monday games in the second division. The game days take place from Friday to Sunday.

kick-off times

Friday: two games at 6.30 p.m

Saturday: three games at 1 p.m., one game at 8.30 p.m

Sunday: three games at 1.30 p.m

When do top games and derbies take place in the 2nd Bundesliga?

1st matchday: HSV – Schalke 04 (season opener and clash between two promotion candidates)

2nd match day: SC Paderborn – VfL Osnabrück (Neighborhood Derby)

3rd matchday: HSV – Hertha BSC (meeting of two promotion candidates)

6th matchday: 1. FC Nürnberg – Greuther Fürth (Franconian derby), Karlsruher SC – 1. FC Kaiserslautern (Southwest derby)

9th matchday: Schalke 04 – Hertha BSC (meeting of the two Bundesliga relegated teams)

12th matchday: Hannover 96 – Eintracht Braunschweig (Lower Saxony Derby)

14th matchday: Fortuna Düsseldorf – Schalke 04 (West-Derby)

Matchday 15: FC St. Pauli – HSV (Hamburg City Derby)

How and when does the sports show report on the 2nd Bundesliga?

All games of the new season in the 2nd Bundesliga can be heard on the Sportschau as a live audio report in full – both individually and in conferences. We broadcast summaries of the games on TV on Fridays on One and on Saturdays and Sundays in Sportschau.

Every Monday at 12:01 a.m. there are videos of all Bundesliga and second division games in the media library, in the app, on sportschau.de and on the social media platforms. And of course all games can also be followed online via our Live Center via live ticker.

