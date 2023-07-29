Agreement between the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and CNEL

Support and competitiveness of Italian companies

The interinstitutional agreement has been initialed between Mimi and the National Council of Economy and Labour (CNEL), with the aim of increasing study, analysis and legislative proposal activities for the support and competitiveness of Made in Italy.

The Minister of MIMIT, Sen. Adolfo Urso, and the President of CNEL, Prof. Renato Brunetta, have undertaken to start a fruitful collaboration to encourage, also through subsidy systems for research and development and regulatory simplification, industrial policy and business competitiveness.

To this end, the MIMIT will formulate, in agreement with the CNEL, an “agenda” of economic and social issues to be implemented, with respect to which the CNEL will outline a program proposal for the Ministry for carrying out the activity. Once the programming of the activities has been defined by mutual agreement, CNEL and MIMIT will activate the necessary ones thematic working groups, composed of representatives of the CNEL and the Ministry. The objective of the agreement is also to collect contextual information additional to that available to the Administration and to solicit the active participation of the most representative economic and social forces already present within the CNEL.

Among the priorities of common interest already identified, the protection of Made in Italy products and national strategic sectors and the removal of bureaucratic burdens that slow down business investments, topics on which the CNEL, also under the existing agreement with the Minister for institutional reforms and regulatory simplification, will ensure the contribution and proactive involvement of all social partners for the identification of shared solutions and proposals aimed at facilitating the development of the productive fabric, increasing its attractiveness in terms of investments . Lastly, a specific focus will be dedicated to the role of consumers in the quality assessment processes of services and products, an issue on which CNEL will enhance the contribution of the newly established “Permanent Forum for the culture of responsible and sustainable consumption”.

“The collaboration signed with Cnel completes the picture of interinstitutional collaborations that MIMIT has undertaken to support Italian companies through an industrial strategy at national and European level. One of the main acts of this Government is in fact the creation of the new industrial policy, which will be the main instrument for balancing the economy, work and the social context and which can also contribute to European policies while strengthening the strategic autonomy and independence of the ‘Union”, commented the minister bear.

“I thank Minister Adolfo Urso, with whom today begins an important process of collaboration towards the full valorisation of Made in Italy, a ‘brand’ of absolute importance for the economic and social fabric of our country. The CNEL will offer its contribution by proposing itself as a place of synthesis between the social partners operating in this field and making use of its experts and know-how, to provide the most in-depth and up-to-date analyzes and surveys, to allow the adoption of informed choices and shared. A role, that of CNEL, which will certainly express its maximum potential in coordination with the Study Center of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy”, commented the President of CNEL, Prof. Renato Brunette.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

