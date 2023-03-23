The forward has officially renewed his contract with the Juventus club. Let’s see all the details of the extension

Now it’s official, Isaac Success he renewed his contract with the black and white club. The soccer player extended until 2025 and consequently will become one of the strong points of this team. After the last few performances it would have been a mistake to let an attacker with his skills slip by. There is talk of a type of second striker who is missing in the squad and who above all gets along very well with the indications given by the Juventus coach Andrea Sottil. Now let’s go back over Isaac Success’s career since he arrived in Udine and is completing a real leap in quality, so much so that even the best clubs in our league are starting to take an interest in his plays.

Last year, during the last few days of the transfer market, the company received a communication confirming the arrival of a new player from Watford: Isaac Success. His landing was met with general indifference also because with the Hornets shirt he struggled to find space and take a starting position. If we add to all this his not excellent numbers in the goal area and a precarious condition, we immediately arrive at a very negative idea towards him. Success, however, was aware that this it could be his last train. As a result, he rolled up his sleeves and earned the coach’s trust step by step

The arrival of Sottil — With Cioffi and Gotti he never found many minutes, but with the arrival of Sottil he became a key footballer. There are already six assists on the scoresheet this season by the Nigerian footballer. His goal is to continue to help the team win with big shots and great plays.

March 23, 2023 (change March 23, 2023 | 2:59 pm)

