Home » Udinese – Only many words and little else: the black and white day
World

Udinese – Only many words and little else: the black and white day

by admin
Udinese – Only many words and little else: the black and white day

The umpteenth day in the black and white world comes to an end. Here is the summary of the most important news of this May 22, 2023

Another day ends in Udine. Andrea Sottil’s team did not take the field today and took a day off before starting to prepare for the next match against Salernitana which will be played on Saturday. During these last 24 hours there have been surprises. After yesterday evening’s defeat against Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti, Udinese was not there and the director was in the conference Pier Paolo Marino expressed everything his anger. There was no shortage of accusations against both the referee and the bench of the capital’s first team.

It all started due to a dubious penalty foul (according to the Campania manager) that Pairetto did not go to review at the VAR. Lazio did not hesitate and immediately started the counter-attack, given that first thought about it by express Sarriexplaining that in his opinion Masina’s foul was not only a penalty, but also had to be sanctioned with a red card. Then a few hours ago too the social pages some eaglets have published a video montage goliardic that undoubtedly increases the controversy. It will be a week in which Udinese will work with their heads down. Last night’s defeat didn’t only hurt the standings, but also their pride. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the video that stirred up the controversy. Here is the post of the biancocelesti <<

May 22, 2023 (change May 22, 2023 | 19:01)

See also  Iran nuclear deal: Iran refuses to investigate its covert operations, Russian negotiators talk about progress in Vienna talks | Political news | Al Jazeera

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Thieves rented a hotel to dig a tunnel...

10 points deducted from Juventus | Sport

negotiation for the contract until 2027

Capital gains, new sting for Juve: penalty decided

Ludicomix 2023, here we are: Empoli becomes the...

Udinese – The controversy does not subside /...

The Age of Misinformation ~ MOH Adventure

Gulf of Mexico: inactive wells, environment at risk

What happens if you delay getting a dental...

Nina Proročić Rukavina how she lost fingers on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy