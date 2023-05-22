Udinese – Only many words and little else: the black and white day

Another day ends in Udine. Andrea Sottil’s team did not take the field today and took a day off before starting to prepare for the next match against Salernitana which will be played on Saturday. During these last 24 hours there have been surprises. After yesterday evening’s defeat against Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti, Udinese was not there and the director was in the conference Pier Paolo Marino expressed everything his anger . There was no shortage of accusations against both the referee and the bench of the capital’s first team.

It all started due to a dubious penalty foul (according to the Campania manager) that Pairetto did not go to review at the VAR. Lazio did not hesitate and immediately started the counter-attack, given that first thought about it by express Sarriexplaining that in his opinion Masina’s foul was not only a penalty, but also had to be sanctioned with a red card. Then a few hours ago too the social pages some eaglets have published a video montage goliardic that undoubtedly increases the controversy. It will be a week in which Udinese will work with their heads down. Last night’s defeat didn’t only hurt the standings, but also their pride. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the video that stirred up the controversy. Here is the post of the biancocelesti <<