Home » Udinese – Pafundi protagonist for a day / The press review
World

Udinese – Pafundi protagonist for a day / The press review

by admin
Udinese – Pafundi protagonist for a day / The press review

The protagonist of the day is without a doubt Simone Pafundi. The Udinese footballer will play this evening for the chance of becoming a world champion to all intents and purposes. In fact, Italy under 20 will take the field for the final of the championship tournament and has shown that it has all the qualities to take home such an important tournament.

The match will kick off at 11pm sharp and will be played against a Uruguayan team that can certainly field several interesting players. However, the Italy squad has shown that they don’t have to be afraid of anyone and that they have the qualities to win against anyone. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Two Air France pilots grounded for brawl in cockpit mid-flight - IT & Traffic - Aviation

You may also like

Held the 2nd in a row open championship...

George Soros passes the baton and gives 25...

Good morning! World丨Canada will hand over seized Russian...

Poor connections hurt the mobile app business

Shooting at a house in Annapolis, three people...

he stabs his son to death and shoots...

United States, shooting in a house in Annapolis:...

Heavy rainfall in northwest Pakistan has caused more...

Seka Aleksić took a girl who was bullied...

Monkey Island comes to Sea of ​​Thievies: trailer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy