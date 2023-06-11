Udinese – Pafundi protagonist for a day / The press review

The protagonist of the day is without a doubt Simone Pafundi. The Udinese footballer will play this evening for the chance of becoming a world champion to all intents and purposes. In fact, Italy under 20 will take the field for the final of the championship tournament and has shown that it has all the qualities to take home such an important tournament.
The match will kick off at 11pm sharp and will be played against a Uruguayan team that can certainly field several interesting players. However, the Italy squad has shown that they don’t have to be afraid of anyone and that they have the qualities to win against anyone. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<
