Udinese – Samardzic and Beto hours of fire: the teams involved / Matchday

Udinese – Samardzic and Beto hours of fire: the teams involved

Udinese – Samardzic and Beto hours of fire: the teams involved

Samardzic and Beto are ready for a new experience. It is not yet known whether they will remain in black and white or not, in the meantime here are the teams interested

These are hours of fire in Udine. The team as confirmed by the director from the technical area Federico Balzaretti seems to have no need to sell, but from now until the end of the market he would still prefer to sell for a total of around 30 million euros. At the moment the only two players who could guarantee such a high figure in the Juventus club’s coffers are precisely those mentioned in the title: the Portuguese Beto and above all the young midfielder Lazar Samardzic. Let’s not forget that the second had already been sold once, but in the end it all fell through due to the requests of the father who changed the cards with the deal almost concluded.

To date, serious interest from Napoli must always be registered on the Serbian player, but born in Berlin. Let’s not forget that his plays would fit very well in a possible 4-3-3 especially with the strong offensive skills he shows Rudy Garcia’s team. To date, the amount requested by Udinese has not changed since it is always around 25 million euros. The biggest problem is that the team would like to close a deal including some counterparts that could take the place of the former Leipzig. Napoli at the moment cannot offer anything to the liking of the Friulian club, consequently the discussion is on stand-by.

Watch out for Beto

The Portuguese center forward Beto, however, continues to have many admirers from England. The Premier seems to be a tailor-made championship also for its characteristics. To date, only Everton has shown any real interest by making an offer in recent months. The proposal was returned to the sender, but we cannot rule out the possibility of relaunching this last week. We’ll see if Beto and Samardzic will stay in black and white or not. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the incoming market. The new goalkeeper is official <<

