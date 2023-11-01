Home » Udinese – Samardzic becomes a fixed point of the national team: here’s why
Udinese – Samardzic becomes a fixed point of the national team: here’s why

He isn’t playing much with his new national team, but everyone’s goal is to make him a permanent fixture: that’s the point

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. Gabriele Cioffi’s team will play in the Italian Cup today, but their minds are also on the Rossoneri. At the same time he is working hard on the Bruseschi training fields. Where it arrived yesterday important news for the footballer Samardzic.

The Serbian born in Berlin he was called up (again) by his national team of origin: Serbia. This shows how much they want to make the footballer who grew up between Herta Berlin and RB Leipzig become a permanent fixture. We’ll see if during this period he will find more space on the pitch.

November 1st – 10.07am

