Udinese-Sampdoria / Udogie wants to be there, all the latest on the side

We are approaching the next championship match. Udogie wants to be there after Thursday night’s great performance against Napoli: the latest

Destiny Udogie wants to make a difference until the last minute with the black and white shirt on his shoulders. In this last period, the footballer has been experiencing some ups and downs, given that he is alternating performances of the highest level with others seasoned with fairly trivial mistakes. In the last week we first saw a foul Destiny who made several elementary mistakes against Baroni’s Lecce. Not even seven days later, however, Udogie served up an assist in the match that earned the Napoli Azzurri the Scudetto. Just a few minutes before the final whistle he was forced to leave the pitch due to a physical problem. Let’s see in detail what it is and above all if there can be next week against Sampdoria.

Ten minutes from time, the Italian fullback collapsed to the ground. The effort made to stop all the offensives of Naples was evident and in fact the coach was forced to put him out from the field. The latest addition to the squad has replaced him: Marvin Zeegelaar. There was concern for the former Hellas Verona player, but in the end it all worked out for the best since it was a matter of simple cramps. The day after tomorrow, however, we’re back on the field and we can’t do anything but go and see them all the latest in view of the meeting.

Destiny wants to be there — See also Continuous heavy rains in northern Kyushu, Japan, rainfall breaks historical records Five more games before Destiny begins a new adventure with the London team: Tottenham. The footballer still wants to make a difference and show off in these last few matches. Sottil has never done without him since the beginning of the season, which is why he will hardly be without him again this afternoon. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the outgoing market. To date there is still no renewal for Arslan. Here are all the latest on its extension <<

