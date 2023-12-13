Udinese-Sassuolo/ Here’s who will be the referee of the championship match

Here’s who was chosen as director of the championship match between Mister Cioffi’s Udinese and Sassuolo. All the details

The director of the match that will be played this Sunday at 3pm has been chosen in these minutes Gabriele Cioffi’s Udinese and Dionisi’s Sassuolo. Here are all the details ahead of the championship match which promises to be crucial for the future of the two teams.

The referee has been appointed to referee Udinese-Sassuolo, the survival match scheduled for Sunday Gianluca Manganiello from Pinerolo. He will have Di Iorio and Bahri as assistants; fourth man Pezzuto. At Var Irrati, his assistant Maggioni.

Udinese have never won with Manganiello: in the previous 8 they have scored 6 defeats and 2 draws. Manganiello last managed the Friulians on 27 September in Napoli-Udinese 4-1. Manganiello has 11 previous matches with Sassuolo for a total of 3 wins, 5 draws and 3 defeats for the neroverdi.

December 13, 2023

