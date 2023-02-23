Home World Udinese – Sottil recovers Perez, Semplici Dragowski – Press review
World

Udinese – Sottil recovers Perez, Semplici Dragowski – Press review

by admin
Udinese – Sottil recovers Perez, Semplici Dragowski – Press review

The Juventus team continues its work to better prepare for Sunday’s match at ore 18 against it Spice. Important challenge for Sottil’s men, called for redemption after the fluctuating series of results and performances. Now, the important thing is to win again.

The goal of the men of Andrea Subtil is always to be able to obtain a European position. After the defeat against Inter, the situation has undoubtedly become more complicated. Now, however, there is the opportunity to be able to continue working and get back to winning already this weekend. Don’t miss the latest on the press review <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Epstein: judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell a retrial

You may also like

among the victims a 9-year-old girl and a...

Shinji Mikami leaves the leadership of Tango Gameworks,...

Blockparty Arganzuela closes poster with Toundra at the...

Zea Mays “Adore Kemena Kuraia” (2023)

Novak Đoković’s watch | Sports

Collapse of a mine in China: 4 dead...

Elections in Sicily, the May date could be...

Usa, shootings in Florida: 3 dead including a...

Use: Was reporting on shooting, reporter killed. A...

Mural on the ruins in Syria | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy