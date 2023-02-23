The Juventus team continues its work to better prepare for Sunday’s match at ore 18 against it Spice . Important challenge for Sottil’s men, called for redemption after the fluctuating series of results and performances. Now, the important thing is to win again.

The goal of the men of Andrea Subtil is always to be able to obtain a European position. After the defeat against Inter, the situation has undoubtedly become more complicated. Now, however, there is the opportunity to be able to continue working and get back to winning already this weekend. Don’t miss the latest on the press review <<