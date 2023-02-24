The Spezia coach cannot be calm in view of the next championship match. Here’s the thing about all the absent players

The new Juventus coach Leonardo Simple prepares for the first championship match with his new company. The challenge won’t be easy given that on the other side there will be a Udinese side that has a great desire to redeem itself from all points of view. This start to 2023 hasn’t been the best for either team and consequently we need to reverse course as soon as possible. Sunday’s match is preparing to be a real crossroads and the new Spezia coach will have to face it without several important players. Let’s see the latest on the Ligurian team and on all players ready a dare package.

First of all is the captain Simone Sticks who is not yet at his best and as a result there are still a couple of weeks off before he returns to the playing field. Another midfielder who cannot be in the match is the newcomer Zurkowski. He too has not yet recovered from a muscle discomfort and as a result will be watching the match from home. The third element that is evaluated day after day is right-back Emil Holm. We know that we can’t joke with groin pain and consequently we navigate visibly.

Expected returns — For three players who won't be there, there are two others ready to have their say. The first is the center forward Mbala Nzola who after another two games spent between the bench and the field (in the last few minutes) is finally ready to return full-time. There will also be with him Bartholomew Dragowski that after all the checks it was decided that he will be able to play and take part in the match.

