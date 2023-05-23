Udinese – Team in crisis and the infirmary doesn’t help: the black and white day

Here is the collection of the most important news of this 23 May 2023 for Andrea Sottil’s bianconeri. There are several news of the day

End another day in that of Udine, more precisely to Bruseschi. Andrea Sottil’s team has returned to training after the hard defeat against Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti. Now the goal is the championship match that will be played this Saturday at 3 pm at the Arechi in Salerno. A game against a difficult team that has been putting all its opponents in difficulty in this last period. To find the square, the coach will need all the men more important than him, but for now The good news still doesn’t come from the infirmary .

The first player to raise the white flag is Destiny Udogie, for him no physical trouble but simply a disqualification for the sum of yellow cards. The other two full-backs will not be with him. The first is Kingsley Ehizibue who, due to the injury suffered a few weeks ago against Napoli, has already put an end to this championship. The second is Festy Ebosele still struggling with the bad blow suffered against Fiorentina. Alongside them are also two very important forwards such as Isaac Success and Gerard Deulofeu. Both finished their season early and their return will only be talked about in August. With this infirmary it will be up to Sottil to find possible solutions.