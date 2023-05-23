Home » Prime Minister of Armenia meets President of Azerbaijan
Prime Minister of Armenia meets President of Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow as part of a trilateral meeting organized precisely by the Kremlin. The meeting is only the latest in a series of intense talks between the two sides: the foreign ministers of the two countries had already met in Washington on 1 May, while the heads of government met on the 14th in Brussels in a meeting organized by the Council of Europe.

The dialogue comes in a moment of dangerous military escalation between the two countries: according to Armenian sources, Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in force in the conflict a few days ago Nagorno-Karabakh, attacking with drones in the direction of the city of Sotk, on the Armenian side of the border, and wounding two Armenian soldiers. Further clashes then led to the death of an Azerbaijani soldier and the wounding of four Armenians.

