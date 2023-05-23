A vaccine also against drug addiction, the first tests do well in Brazil – Medicine

news-txt”>

Promising results, in Brazil, from a study that aims to develop a vaccine against drug addiction: researchers at the Federal University of Minas Gerais have already completed the first phase of animal experiments, necessary before testing on humans.

The vaccine was developed from modified molecules of the same drug. In the animals, the vaccine caused the immune system to produce antibodies that bound to the drug already in the animals’ bloodstream. This increased the size of the drug molecules, preventing them from crossing the blood-brain barrier. Without reaching the brain, the animal did not feel the effects of the drug itself. Doctors hope that this will drastically reduce the urge to consume crack and cocaine in a human test.