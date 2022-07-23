It is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen2! Xiaomi Mi 13 Exposure: Testing MIUI 14

Although Xiaomi Mi 12S is still hot, Xiaomi Mi 13 has been exposed in a low-key manner.

A few days ago, careful people decompiled the relevant information of MIUI 14 fields in the code base.

Not only that, the code also shows,The two devices code-named “Nuwa” and “Fuxi” are testing the MIUI 14 inspection system. After the comparison and inspection, the outside world tends to believe that “Nuwa” and “Fuxi” are likely to be the internal R&D codes of the Xiaomi 13 series.。

Schematic

Encyclopedia data shows that Nuwa is the goddess of creation in Chinese mythology, and Fuxi is the founder of Chinese culture, one of the “Three Emperors”. “significance.

It is worth mentioning that Qualcomm recently announced that this year’s Snapdragon Summit will be held from November 15th to 17th, which is earlier than the rhythm of December in previous years. If nothing else, Xiaomi Mi 13 will be one of the first models equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen2. The CPU/GPU architecture will continue to be updated and iterative, and the performance and power consumption experience will be upgraded.

In addition, after the Xiaomi Mi 12S opens Xiaomi’s Leica imaging era, Xiaomi Mi 13 will obviously go further, let’s wait and see.

Hashtags: Xiaomi 13MIUI 14Snapdragon 8 Gen2