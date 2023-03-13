The bianconeri met today to prepare as best they could for Saturday’s match at 8.45 pm against Milan. Here are the latest

After victory on Saturday afternoon with Empoli, Udinese is called to confirm it and the calendar offers another delicate challenge. The bianconeri will be on stage at the Dacia Arena against the Italian champions, engaged tonight against Salernitana. A difficult opponent to meet at the moment for the bianconeri, struck down by the injuries and in a period of little athletic freshness. An important performance will therefore be needed to get back to getting the three points in front of his own fans. In the meantime, here the latest from Bruseschi.

After the success in Empoli, Udinese started training in the early afternoon in view of Milan. As usual, de-fatigue work for those who played the last game, more intense session for the others, including Ebosele and Samardzic. Differentiated work for Walace e Pereyra, who carried out exercises in the gym and therapeutic treatments from the management point of view reserved for them. Following right leg flexor strain, Adam Month today he limited himself to doing therapies.

When Ilya returns — Finally, with a trainer all to himself, Ilija Nestorovski he carried out exercises in the field: just in Bergamo, Sottil had remarked on his unavailability. Given the emergency in attack, the return of the Macedonian center forward could be a welcome solution for the Piedmontese coach who would have another arrow in his bow to shoot. Quickly changing the subject, Udinese wants to try and reach sixth place at all costs. Reaching Europe would be an incentive to avoid an exodus in the summer, here's the latest with the gust

March 13, 2023 (change March 13, 2023 | 16:36)

