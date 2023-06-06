Udinese – The transfer market unofficially begins / The objectives of the bianconeri

Udinese prepares with his leadership to the market that is about to arrive. We’re talking about a top-level team that demonstrated all its qualities during this year. A team that certainly still has a great desire to surprise and will now enjoy the holidays before starting work again.

We remind you that several players are about to expire and consequently those who are about to arrive will be really important months for all contract renewals or to sanction final farewells. After Sunday evening we already had the first answers. Here are the latest from the company <<