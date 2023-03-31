Udinese is preparing for the next league matches. In view of Sunday’s match, don’t miss the point on the injured rossoblùs

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. All the national teams have returned to Bruseschi these days, ready to resume the hard training sessions of coach Andrea Sottil. If the bianconeri will have to do without two starters in defense (Rodrigo Becao and Nehuen Perez), for its part, Bologna has to deal with its own infirmary. At the moment, there are two forwards who cannot be present at the next league match. Let’s take stock of the absences also at the rossoblù home in view of the match that will be played at 12.30 on Sunday.

The first center forward who has raised the white flag for more than a week is Marko Arnautovic. The Austrian footballer had started this year in a sensational way, scoring well six goals before the World Cup, but after the long injury he began an ordeal that seems to have no end. To date, Marko isn’t even sure of a starting position, given that in the last two games he has always played from the bench. Now he is working in view of the next matches and he will try in every way to be able to recover him in view of the final rush of this championship.

Not just Arnautovic — Besides the former West Ham, Thiago Motta will also have to give up Joshua Zirkzee who will have to raise the white flag in view of next Sunday. An ankle problem is affecting the second season in Italy of the striker born in 2001. Also in this case Motta will try to recover it as soon as possible and as long as he is absent, he will think about it Musa Barrow to take his place.

