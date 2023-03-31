8
The three German mobile network operators realize that things are getting serious: the deadline for reporting everything is just a few days away on April 4th. German politicians are once again examining whether the Huawei parts in the German mobile network pose a threat to national security. This also includes components that have already been installed. The probability that Germany will still agree with the assessment of nations such as the USA, Great Britain, Japan, Australia, Sweden or Belgium and other nations is increasing.
