Udinese – Today we return to work on the fields of Bruseschi / The review

The Juventus club is preparing to resume work in view of the first official engagement which will be in just eight days. Udinese is expected to make an important commitment and one cannot go wrong. On the other side of the field there will be a club between Catanzaro and Foggia to play for the next round in the Italian Cup.

Precisely for this reason the company is already moving on the fields of Bruseschi. Today we start working again and consequently there are no more chances to commit missteps. Andrea Sottil has to start making his first choices and he will certainly never be able to make mistakes again. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

