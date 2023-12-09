Udinese – Today we take to the pitch: the very last of the lineup

Udinese continues to work ahead of the championship match against Inter. Here are all the latest lineups and Cioffi’s choices

Gabriele Cioffi is ready to repeat himself. After the great (and first) victory against Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri, the team has no intention of stopping but rather of confirming itself. Here they all are the last ones in view of the kick-off and above all the choices of the coach who wants to play a trick on the (temporarily) second in the standings.

From the first minute, he should have won the runoff Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. The Argentine was preferred to the Frenchman Thauvin who gives the impression of being able to split the game when he comes off the bench. The other ballot of the day appears to have been won by Martin Payero who is now confirmed as the starter of this team to the detriment of Sandi Lovric.

