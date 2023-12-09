MONTE MISMA XMAS TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

Who will be the athletes who will compete on the paths that lead to the summit of Mount Misma this year? Registrations are proceeding quickly and have already exceeded 250 but there is still time until this evening for latecomers to grab the last bibs. A cold morning with freezing temperatures that will settle at around 900 meters but, if the forecasts remain unchanged, no precipitation. Unlike 2021 when a heavy snowfall made the landscape even more evocative and… Christmassy!

Among the names that could aspire to the podium today we find Marco Zanga, Luca Arrigoni, Paolo Poli and Oscar Invernizzi (Pegarun team) and Carlo Curnis (ElleErre team). Among the women, the favorite seems to be Ivonne Buzzoni of Carvico Skyrunning, who will have to contend with Roberta Feliciani (Podisti Due Castelli). The inevitable Cinzia Bertasa is also expected.

A RACE COURSE THAT DOES NOT DISAPPOINT

25 km with 1400 meters of positive difference in altitude, these are the numbers of the race which takes place between Val Seriana and Val Cavallina, on a route that alternates tough climbs with runnable stretches, crossing places of naturalistic interest such as the centuries-old chestnut groves of “La Pratolina”, the protected areas of the Val Predina Oasis and, of course, the characteristic church of Santa Maria del Misma. In the 2022 edition, the Piedmontese Cristian Minoggio set the new race record with a time of 2 hours, 12 minutes and 01 seconds.

PLAN

Meeting in Villa Di Serio (BG) at the Sports Center in Via Cavalli, 55 to collect the bibs from 7.30 to 8.30 and departure at 9.00. There are large car parks in the area and you can change comfortably in the numerous changing rooms. At the end, after a nice shower, PASTA PARTY included in the registration.

