Protect biodiversity through tourism

In a world increasingly aware of the importance of sustainability, regenerative tourism has emerged as a transformative trend, offering travelers an experience that not only allows travelers to consciously get to know the destinations, but also that these territories have a positive impact. Regenerative tourism is an approach that goes beyond the mere preservation of the environment, actively seeking to contribute to the regeneration of local communities and ecosystems.

In this way, regenerative tourism focuses on promoting environmentally friendly practices, supporting local economies and encouraging cultural preservation. César Augusto Ángel is the manager of Nature Trips, a Risaraldense company established 11 years ago, winner of the Cárder 2023 Green Business contest and main promoter of this type of tourism in the region:

“The thing is that in a diverse country like Colombia, first, culture is closely linked to biodiversity and nature, but we are also the richest country in birds on the planet. We have more than 30 nature and culture tours in the Coffee Cultural Landscape and a separate portfolio just for bird watching and photography tours and we have tours in five tourist regions of Colombia, where we have also been consolidating an export consortium with ProColombia and “Colombia Productiva in an alliance of eight agencies to bring Colombia’s offer from the country of beauty to an international level,” said the manager.

Regenerative tourism not only benefits destinations, but also redefines the relationship between travelers and the environment they explore. By choosing conscious practices, tourists become active agents of change, contributing to the recovery and improvement of the places they visit.