Udinese – Tomorrow we leave for Florence: the black and white day

Udinese – Tomorrow we leave for Florence: the black and white day

Udinese concludes its week of work and tomorrow there will be finishing first and then the departure for the Artemio Franchi in Florence

Another day coming to an end in Udine. The team by Andrea Sottil yes prepare for the next meeting championship. A difficult challenge against a team that has done very well this season up to now: Fiorentina. Only this afternoon, Vincenzo Italiano’s team had the opportunity to prepare for the match in the best possible way and consequently the Friulians will have to take advantage of this great advantage during Sunday afternoon’s match. From the field there’s no good newsgiven that Beto he continues to be in the pits and consequently his presence this weekend becomes really difficult.

At the same time there is no shortage of updates on the market both incoming and outgoing. We know how the Bianconeri love to operate well in advance and today the first stakes were set in view of next year. At the moment it’s not there yet no news on Pereyra’s renewal and consequently the prolongation becomes more complicated day by day. Incoming, however, a new name was pinned that of joao pedro. The Brazilian striker could return to Italy after just one season. For Udinese it would be the perfect graft given that it could act as brooder for the two new grafts: Brenner and Matheus Martins.

