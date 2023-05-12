Back then (around 1797) Wolfgang Goethe told us in his work Faust I what we have to think of the pharmaceutical criminals.

FAUST:

[…] Who, in the company of adepts,

Shut up in the black kitchen

And, after infinite recipes,

The adversity poured together.

There was a red lion, a bold suitor,

Married in the warm bath of the lily

And then both with open flame fire

Tortured from one bridal chamber to the other.

Appeared on it with bright colors

The young queen in the glass

Here was the medicine, the patients died

And no one asked: who recovered?

So we have with infernal electuaries[1]

In these valleys, these mountains

Far worse than the plague raged.

I have the poison myself[2] given to thousands

They withered, I must experience

That one praises the impudent murderers.[3]

[…]

O happy who can still hope

Emerging from this sea of ​​error!

[…]

[1] = medicines

[2] = medicines, vaccinations = toxic substances

[3] = It’s still the same today: The cheeky murderers (pharmaceutical industry, conventional medicine) are consistently praised and courted by politicians and the media.

Memorable Quotes:

HippocratesGreek doctor & philosopher (around 460-370 BC)

The effects of medicine represent one of the fastest spreading plagues of our time.

PlatoGreek philosopher (427-347 BC)

This is the greatest mistake in the treatment of diseases, that there are doctors for the body and doctors for the soul, when the two cannot be separated.

Aldous HuxleyBritish writer (1894-1963)

Medical science has made such tremendous progress in the last few decades that there are practically no healthy people left.

Martin Lutherteacher of the Reformation (1483-1546)

Medicine makes people sick, mathematics sad, and theology sinful.

Dr. with. J. Birmanns, doctor at Dr. MO Bruker House

The causal healing treatment is neglected more than ever. The doctor is still caught in a hamster wheel between ethics and profit. However, the doctor must never bow to economic interests, but is obliged to tell the truth.

George Bernhard ShawIrish playwright (1856-1950)

Today, when the doctor has taken the place of the priest and, thanks to blind faith in him, which has replaced the much more critical faith in the pastor, can practically do whatever he likes with Parliament and the press, the compulsion taking the doctor’s medicines, no matter how toxic, reached a level that would have horrified the Inquisition and stunned Archbishop Laud. Our credulity is more crass than that of the Middle Ages, because the priest did not have as direct a pecuniary interest in our sins as the doctor had in our diseases.

VoltaireFrench author (1694-1778)

Doctors put drugs they know little about into people they know even less about, to treat diseases they know absolutely nothing about.

VoltaireFrench author (1694-1778)

Indeed, when a doctor walks behind a patient’s coffin, sometimes the cause follows the effect.

Dr. med. MO Userhealth doctor (1909-2001)

In scientific medicine, there is no research into the causes, but pseudo-causes are invented.

Edward Jennercommercial father of vaccinations (1749-1823)

I don’t know if I didn’t make a terrible mistake and created something incredible.

Max PlanckGerman physicist (1858-1947)

A science that is not so simple that it can be explained to everyone on the street is not true.

Dr. Herbert M. SheltonAmerican physician (1895-1985)

Today’s medical treatment is warfare against “germs and viruses.” The old woman was an exorcism of the evil spirit and devil that was said to have possessed the body. Both are aimed at imaginary enemies. The actual result is war against our body and its destruction, although its improvement is sought!

JW von GoetheGerman poet & scientist (1749-1832)

Nothing is more detrimental to a new truth than an old error.

Robert LembkeGerman TV presenter (1913-1989)

Medicine is a science that seeks to prevent people from dying a natural death.

HippocratesGreek doctor & philosopher (around 460-370 BC)

God lets you heal, the doctor collects the expenses.

Max PlanckGerman physicist (1858-1947)

A new scientific truth tends to prevail not by convincing its opponents and declaring themselves converted, but rather by the opponents gradually dying out and the rising generation being made familiar with the truth from the outset.

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then you should definitely request my free practice newsletter “Independent. Naturally. clear edge.” to: