Home » The court stopped the conversion of the Virtsu school to a four-grade school
News

The court stopped the conversion of the Virtsu school to a four-grade school

by admin
The court stopped the conversion of the Virtsu school to a four-grade school

The children of Virtsu School after the social studies class, which discussed the tasks and work of local governments. Photo: Henrik Raave

The children of Virtsu School after the social studies class, which discussed the tasks and work of local governments. Photo: Henrik Raave

The Tallinn Administrative Court granted preliminary legal protection to the Virtsu school and suspended the March 24 decision of the Lääneranna municipal council to reduce the Virtsu nine-grade school to four grades already this fall.

The decision is suspended until the final decision in the administrative case enters into force.

The parents of the Virtsu school appealed to the Tallinn Administrative Court to keep the nine-grade school in the building that the local government wants to sell.

The parents requested preliminary legal protection, so that the local government could not close the school until the court has made a decision. As a rule, the first instance litigation should last less than a year, but it is likely that it will not be completed by September 1.

The parents are represented by lawyers Allar Jõks and Karin Madisson of the Sorainen office.

Other schools in the Lääneranna municipality, which will be closed or reduced to six classes by the decision of March 24, have also appealed to the court – Koonga, Varbla, Lõpe and Metsküla schools.

Since the decision of March 24 has been made for all schools, essentially giving legal protection to Virtsu also means that other schools cannot be cut or closed from the fall.

See also  "Z", the mysterious letter symbolizing the invasion of Ukraine that Russian nationalists like

You may also like

Mother a thousand times, blessed be a mother...

Standstill at the start of the holidays: How...

Prosecutor investigates 8 councilors of El Pital

DRC: Opposition postpones march

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan free on bail |...

Honduras extradites to the US heir to the...

AYOBA, the superapp, reaches more than 25 million...

Claudia Roth: “We cannot tolerate a climate of...

Chocoano soccer is in mourning

Maniema: only 7% of nurses are mechanized (Union)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy