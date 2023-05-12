The court stopped the conversion of the Virtsu school to a four-grade school

The Tallinn Administrative Court granted preliminary legal protection to the Virtsu school and suspended the March 24 decision of the Lääneranna municipal council to reduce the Virtsu nine-grade school to four grades already this fall.

The decision is suspended until the final decision in the administrative case enters into force.

The parents of the Virtsu school appealed to the Tallinn Administrative Court to keep the nine-grade school in the building that the local government wants to sell.

The parents requested preliminary legal protection, so that the local government could not close the school until the court has made a decision. As a rule, the first instance litigation should last less than a year, but it is likely that it will not be completed by September 1.

The parents are represented by lawyers Allar Jõks and Karin Madisson of the Sorainen office.

Other schools in the Lääneranna municipality, which will be closed or reduced to six classes by the decision of March 24, have also appealed to the court – Koonga, Varbla, Lõpe and Metsküla schools.

Since the decision of March 24 has been made for all schools, essentially giving legal protection to Virtsu also means that other schools cannot be cut or closed from the fall.